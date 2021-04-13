Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan may have called it quits, but the Bachelor season 24 duo didn’t alter their plans to move to New York City.

“We don’t talk, but if we do [run into each other], I’ll be OK with it. You know, I would love to see her,” the 29-year-old pilot exclusively told Us Weekly on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “It might be a little weird, obviously.”

Weber and Flanagan, also 29, split for good in February after a brief reconciliation following their December 2020 split.

“Kelley’s [still] my friend,” Dustin Kendrick, who is cohosting the “Bachelors in the City” podcast with Weber, told Us. “I did kind of feel like I lost a friend a little bit, but I know we’re still cool. I just, I gotta give them their space. … It’s good for me to kind of back out at the moment.”

Weber added that Kendrick, his roommate and fellow Bachelorette season 15 alum, is a “great support system” for him.

“It is so good to have a roommate that you can, like, count on and rely on when you’re going through some sad times or whatnot,” Weber said, noting that the BFFs will be encouraging listeners to join their podcast to get their advice. “I honestly would love to have a friendship with Kelley if that’s ever possible, you know, if she does come to the city, that would be, in my opinion, the best-case scenario.”

Flanagan confirmed her plans to move to the East Coast during an appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s “Off the Vine” podcast last month.

“It’s a big city, we’ll be fine,” the lawyer said. “There was never a time where I was like, ‘OK, well, since you’re moving [there] I’m not gonna move there.’”

During her chat with the season 11 Bachelorette, Flanagan also hinted that there were “non-negotiable” factors that went into their split. When asked about her claims, Weber told Us that the twosome “just kind of grew apart a little bit.”

He explained: “It obviously sucks, like, it was a really great relationship that I had with Kelley. I truly just learned so much. And I am so, so grateful to have been able to date her. It’s just, I think, one of those things that, you know, not every relationship is gonna last. We dated for, like, 10 months, and I’ll always look back on those 10 months with such fondness, but I think we just got to a point where, obviously, we had some differences and whatnot. And that’s OK. It wasn’t anything crazy.”

Weber added that he needs to be single after spending two years “chasing relationships,” referring to his stint on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and brief engagement to Hannah Ann Sluss, whom he met filming season 24 of The Bachelor.

“This is, like, a really good period for me, I think, [to] just focus on myself and work on myself and be OK on my own,” he said. “But I mean, I have so much love in my heart for [Kelley], I do, and I always will. I honestly, like, truly just wish the absolute best for her.”

For more from Weber and Kendrick, listen to Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast and check out “Bachelors in the City,” which drops on Wednesday, April 14.