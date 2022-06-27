Wedding Plans

In April 2022, Mari shared an update on where she and her fiancé stand in their wedding planning journey. “We agreed that we’re gonna do it in Puerto Rico, definitely,” she said on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast, noting that the duo have their venue options “narrowed down” to four places. “I have a lot of extended family there — grandparents, cousins, aunts, uncles, everybody — so we’re all gonna meet up there in Puerto Rico. … I really want to do something outdoors for the ceremony and something indoors for the party.”

She joked that her vision was starting to get a tad out of control, adding, “I thought I already had a ton of ideas cause I have a whole Pinterest board dedicated to this, but now I’m like, ‘I want that color. I want this cake, but I want that cake, too!’ It’s a mess.”