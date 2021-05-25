The Ultimatum

Matt revealed in May 2021 that he and Rachael had a big heart-to-heart ahead of their April reconciliation. “It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship,” James said on the “Pomp” podcast. “There came a point in time where it was evident that my working on the relationship looked different than Rachael’s because I wasn’t really honoring that commitment that I made to working on the relationship. She was like, ‘If you’re going to make this work, let’s do it. But, if you’re not going to make it work, I’m going to let you do your own thing.’ That’s really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It’s been great.”