What Happens Next?

While Rachael called Matt the “love of my life” again via Instagram after the finale aired, Matt ruled out any chance of reconciliation during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“I think there’s a lot of work that needs to be done before I can think about being in a relationship with anybody,” he said on March 16, 2021. “I need time to process everything that’s going on. I want to respect Rachael and what she’s gotta do as well.”