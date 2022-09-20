Bachelorette Rachel Recchia’s Drama With Tino Franco’s Family: What to Know

Drama with the future in-laws? Rachel Recchia only has one suitor remaining ahead of part two of The Bachelorette finale, but it hasn’t been smooth sailing with the Franco family — on or off screen.

After giving Tino Franco her first impression rose, the pilot, 26, was all in before meeting his parents at his hometown date. During the California visit, Rachel broke down in tears after declaring Joe and Sandi Franco “hated” her.

Tino, for his part, tried to reassure the co-lead that his mom and dad were just struggling with the idea of the ABC show and would love her if they spent time together away from the cameras.

Joe subsequently took to Facebook to react to the episode.

“Because BachelorNation fans asked, here is my tell all: 1. I’m 5-6, and a gentlemen’s 5-6 at that. 2. No, I have NEVER dyed my hair (look closely you can see the grey) 3. NO, I do not have a comb-over (and it is not a rug either) 4. NO, I am not the same age as Tino, as a few tweets suggested,” he wrote. “5. We are Mexican, not Italian, though media keeps saying Italian. If he really is Italian, it’s news to me, and then I’d be asking really tough questions!”

He went on to address Tino’s brother’s childhood battle with cancer — before clapping back at comments about their appearances again.

“6. Tino is amazing. He supported our son’s cancer recovery, volunteers to the cause to this day and volunteers countless hours. 7. Sandi is spelled Sandi not Sandy 8. There are no vampires in our family 9. Sandi has more than one dress… seriously … and who notices that in a photo?” he continued. “And finally … 10. I am too young and too tall to be part of the Lollipop Guild in the Wizard of Oz. Nor have I ever been aboard the Starship Enterprise, (but I do share a Jewish heritage with Spock.)”

While Rachel continued to struggle with the aftermath of the hometown date, Tino reiterated that he knows that his mom and dad “are going to come around” if he proposes.

“I don’t feel like my dad gets me as much in the relationship sphere,” the general contractor explained on the September 7 episode. “It’s not, like, you. They’re really just skeptical of the situation. … But they know me, and they know, I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t see you as the future.”

Rachel said “I love you” to Tino during their fantasy suite. During part one of the finale on September 13, she said goodbye to Aven Jones after he hesitated about proposing, leaving Tino as the only remaining contestant. Joe, meanwhile, wasn’t thrilled about the finale being two parts.

“BachelorNation will be sorry when they won’t have me to kick around any more 🙂. And so will Sam Rubin at KTLA Channel 5. Big Tony, you’ll have to wait your turn! 🙂,” he wrote via Facebook, referencing Rachel’s dad. “Watch the Bachelorette, tonight at 8 for the (yawn) most shocking finale ever (just part 1). So glad it’s almost over!!! #bachelornation.”

