1. Who Is Patrick Warburton?

The New Jersey native is perhaps best known for playing David Puddy on Seinfeld, but his resume includes tons of film and TV credits. He has appeared in Less Than Perfect, Rules of Engagement, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Ted, Get Smart and many more. He’s also a prolific voice actor, having played Kronk in The Emperor’s New Groove and lending his vocals to Family Guy, Archer, Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and others.