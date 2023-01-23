Ready to wed? Madison Johnson is one of the 30 women vying for Zach Shallcross‘ heart on season 27 of The Bachelor — and she’s not interested in anything casual.

The 26-year-old describes herself as the “sister-mom” of her two younger siblings, Myah and Meaghan. “Madison is ready to receive the love she gives to so many others!” reads the North Dakota native’s bio on ABC’s website. “While growing up, Madison took on the role of caretaker for her two younger sisters. So, when it comes to her love life, her little sisters are part of a package deal, and Madison wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Zach, also 26, has two sisters of his own, so he seems likely to understand the importance of being a good big sibling — and like Madison, he’s looking for something serious. Ahead of the season premiere, the California native exclusively told Us Weekly that he’s hoping to find The One on The Bachelor.

“I’m someone that believes you have one true love, like, the one person that your heart just yearns for,” he explained before the Monday, January 23, premiere. “The one you think of when you go to bed. The one you think of when you wake up. You only have one love, but there are varying degrees of love to get to that point. And your heart knows what it wants. It can get pulled into different directions and that’s something that can happen. But for me, I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love.”

The tech pro made his Bachelor Nation debut during season 19 of The Bachelorette, which followed Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey on their quest to find love. Zach pursued a romance with Rachel, 26, but their relationship hit a speed bump after their fantasy suite dates. The pilot ultimately got engaged to Tino Franco, but they split before the season finale aired in September 2022.

The Cal Poly graduate told Us that he thinks he and Rachel lacked “communication” during their season, and that’s a quality he’ll be prioritizing during his search for a potential fiancée. “I know what I want out of this, and I know what it takes to have that healthy relationship,” he told Us.

The Bachelor season 27 premieres on ABC Monday, January 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

Keep scrolling for five things to know about Madison: