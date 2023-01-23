A memorable moniker? The Bachelor’s Bailey Brown got fans’ attention with her first impression rap — but Zach Shallcross didn’t catch on as quickly during their After the Final Rose meeting.

Fans were introduced to Bailey during The Bachelorette’s season 18 AFTR special, which aired in September 2022. The 27-year-old contestant was one of five women that the season 27 Bachelor was introduced to live on air.

During their brief chat, Bailey shared a rhyme with Zach, 26. She told the California native to remember the quote “on the daily, I’ll be thinking of Bailey,” but when the former Bachelorette contestant addressed her later in the evening, he called her “Bailen.” Bailey, however, wasn’t alone as Zach forgot nearly all of the ladies’ names moments after their first encounters.

While Bailey didn’t receive America’s first impression rose vote — Brianna Thorbourne was saved by the audience ahead of the season premiere — she did get a little leg up on the rest of the women.

“Everyone impressed me. That was incredible,” Zach said during the AFTR special. “Everyone [is] obviously beautiful, but everyone had their own way to make an impression.”

As the show’s leading man gets to know all of his suitors, Us Weekly has fans’ go-to guide on all-things Bailey.

The executive recruiter is the “perfect combination of loving and loyal,” according to her ABC bio. Bailey is “truly ready to settle down” but isn’t on any dating apps, because she claimed she’s “not looking to date around.”

The new TV personality hopes to “one day own her own business in the wellness world,” per her bio, as she is “passionate” about that industry.

“She loves traveling and going on an adventure and hopes Zach is also looking for an adventure buddy,” the bio reads. “Bailey is extremely down to earth, gets along with everyone, and hopes her future husband will bring a similar energy to their relationship.”

In early January, Bailey shared her official press photo from the season via social media — teasing her excitement over the process.

“It’s like senior year photos … except this time I’m 27 and looking for love on national television 🌹,” she joked in the caption.

The Bachelor season 27 premieres on ABC Monday, January 23, at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to learn more about Bailey: