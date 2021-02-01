Pizza, pizza! MJ Snyder caught Bachelor Nation’s attention from the moment she stepped out of the limo, offering Matt James an empty box of pizza in the season 25 premiere of The Bachelor in January 2021.

MJ (born Meredith J. Snyder) has flown under the radar since her failed entrance but she seems to get herself caught up in the bullying drama on the Monday, February 1, episode. In a teaser for the show, the 24-year-old can be seen visibly upset before saying, “You put my character in question,” following issues that played out a week prior with some other contestants.

Although MJ has kept a somewhat low profile throughout the season, Chris Harrison previously teased her as a “big and bold” personality while introducing the season 25 contestants in a December Facebook Live.

“She is your hype woman” who is “ready to go 110 percent,” Harrison, 49, said at the time, noting the Ohio native is “very competitive and extremely comfortable in her own skin. And we’ll just put it all out there — MJ is fun. You’re going to love MJ.”

He also joked about her having a “very unusual phobia” that plays out on the show.

Ahead of the show’s premiere, ABC’s bio said that she is “passionate about making people feel better about themselves and says that her calling in life is to make the world a more beautiful place.”

MJ also wants to settle down with “someone reliable, decisive and family-oriented, and says that she needs a man who will be as fiercely loyal to her as she is to them,” according to the network.

The hairstylist revealed that she loves disco music and a spicy margarita and that despite looking for love on reality TV she “won’t add unnecessary drama to her life.”

MJ gave fans a glimpse into her world outside of The Bachelor in December, reflecting on 2020 before heading into the new year.

“2020 taught me that it’s the little things and moments that will always matter the most,” she wrote via Instagram alongside photos of her family spending time together. “2020 taught me to be grateful for what we have and that family is the most important above all things.”

She added: “I hope we all take what we learned this year and carry that into the new year — be kind, be human, and most important take care of each other.”

Scroll down to learn more about The Bachelor contestant.