Stirring the pot or simply giving Matt the best chance at finding love? ABC executive Robert Mills denied that The Bachelor added five additional contestants to Matt James’ season during the Monday, January 25, episode strictly for the drama.

“We got a record number of submissions. We couldn’t fit everyone in night one, and we had some really interesting girls,” Mills told Variety. “These were women that we had already met with. It was decided pretty much before filming began [that they would join later]. It was good to throw them in the mix. It wasn’t just to shake things up.”

Brittany Galvin, Michelle Young, Catalina Morales, Kim Li and Ryan Claytor were the five ladies who arrived at Nemacolin Resort in Pennsylvania during Monday’s episode. After their limo entrances and a cocktail party, Matt, 29, gave all of the newbies (besides Kim) a rose, sending two “OG” contestants home.

It didn’t take long for the new women to feel ostracized by the other contestants. Victoria Larson, the self-proclaimed “queen,” and Anna Redman were quick to slam the newcomers, with Anna even alleging Brittany was an “escort” in Chicago.

“You can’t have people who are not going to do really anything and will just be wallflowers,” Mills said of the controversial cast. “I’m not saying the show is made purely to stir up drama, but certainly a strong personality like [Victoria] is good. And look, Matt has said that is something that he is attracted to — a woman who is her own woman and who is strong-willed — so you can’t argue that Victoria is not that.”

Matt, for his part, previously told Entertainment Tonight that the add-ons “shakes things up a lot” in the house. He also played coy about the accusations that Brittany “is entertaining men for money.”

The former football player said: “I’m excited about getting to the bottom of that. Everyone there was very interesting and unique in their own way.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more revelations from Mills about Matt’s journey: