3. She Graduated College in 2019

Serena graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University in Waterloo, Ontario, in 2019. She was on the WLC dance team during her time in undergrad. The following year, Serena completed a postgrad certificate program in sport and event marketing at Toronto’s George Brown College. According to LinkedIn, Serena has been an intern at a PR agency since August 2020. Her ABC bio lists her job as a publicist.