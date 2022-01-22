Colin Says Dani Is ‘Totally Shocked’

“She was finding it extremely difficult, as you can imagine,” Colin said of Dani’s transition to life as a single mom.

He alleged that Dani hasn’t received any type of assistance from Jean-Luc. “She has not received a single piece of financial, let alone moral, support from JL. His deceptive Instagram post was an absolutely false portrayal of his and her relationship as ‘co-parents,'” Colin claimed. “Dani was totally shocked by his attempt to re-gain popularity and told me she as lost for words.”

He continued, telling Us exclusively, “Dani is a dear friend and I stepped up to the plate for her at the beginning in his absence, when it was a real struggle for her. I absolutely wish her the best and know that she is and will continue to be an amazing mother.”