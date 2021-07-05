Christian Birkenberger

Age: 23

Current City: Harwinton, Conn.

Occupation: General Contractor Assistant

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I’m in it for the money. So I’m going to take someone I can beat. I’m not going to take an ally and I hope they understand that, and we could be friends by the end.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

It goes against what I want to do, but strategically, I would throw a comp if I were on there for what, like 13 hours with someone, like a member from my alliance. Yeah, I would throw a comp.