One Last Shot

Us: Derek, you and Hannah seem to have a great friendship. Julie Chen even asked about a possible romance in your eviction interview. Is there any awkwardness there?

DX: Me and Claire actually didn’t get together until Hannah came and we were able to talk to her about this. When Hannah came, I think me and Hannah actually talked first. We were just on the same page that our relationship was better off as just friends. She is someone that I want to keep in my life and I’m someone that she wants to keep in her life, just purely at a friendship level. It was just very platonic between us. But, in terms of awkwardness, I’d say zero to none, for all three of us. I don’t want to speak for everyone, but we’ve had open conversations with all three of us at the same time. She had a one-on-one with me in jury and then a one-on-one with Claire. She was running her own little HOH…

Us: Like a little Kyland one-one-one.

DX: It really was the Kyland one-on-one moment. She sent Claire to pull me up to the master bedroom. It really was a kind of one-on-one moment. But yeah, things are great. I think me and Hannah still have a fantastic relationship. We joke around all the time and still have a ton of fun together.

CR: Yeah, I don’t think that there’s any awkwardness between us and Hannah. Hannah is just someone that will also be so important in my life. She was my little sister in the house and she’s still my little sister. She’s still my best friend. I think she is aware of how important we are to each other, and then we are also individually to her. There’s really no ill will there at all. She just is an amazing person and I adore her.

Us: I guess I should ask about Travis [Long] too. Claire, are you OK with this showmance? Do you support it?

CR: You know, the first conversation I basically had with Derek, I think Travis was there. So they’ve always been a package deal in my mind. I’m in support of it. I’m going to have to learn how to surf if I want to keep up with these, you know, these bros. But, I’m in support of it. I love it.

DX: Learn the Shaka.

CR: Yeah, learn the Shaka. You know, the Hawaii slang.

DX: You’re never going to pick that up (laughs).

CR: No, I don’t think I will. I’m fortunate that I can travel with my work. Being able to just figure things out week by week of where should we be. As long as we’re together, I’m happy.