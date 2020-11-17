‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years

Dani Briones, Memphis Garrett and Nicole Franzel (Season 22)

The Big Brother: All-Stars castmates received heat on social media for mocking their costar Ian Terry, who revealed earlier in the season that he is on the autism spectrum. “I can’t even look at him sometimes because [of] his constant movement. It stresses me out,” Briones said. Garrett, meanwhile, compared Terry’s demeanor to a horror movie and joked about having nightmares of the season 14 winner standing over him. Franzel laughed at Garrett’s remark, which ultimately cost her sponsorships with Olay and the Washington-based winery Chateau Ste. Michelle. After the season ended, Briones apologized to Terry via Twitter, writing in part, “I don’t see Ian as different, I see him as an equal or even as someone who is above me as he has an intelligence that I cannot completely grasp on his level.”