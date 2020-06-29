‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years

JC Mounduix (Season 20)

Monduix was accused of sexual harassment on social media after he used an ice cream scooper on the genitals of fellow houseguests including Kaitlyn Herman. He also instructed Kaycee Clark to “open up” her vagina, saying it “feels good.” Later in the season, he created controversy again when he used the N-word during a conversation with Bayleigh Dayton and asked Rachel Swindler whether she was transgender. He made headlines again when he made light of the #MeToo movement, prompting his housemates to call him out. He was accused of misconduct again after he was spotted on the live feeds lying in bed with Tyler Crispin, touching his face and arms and kissing his armpit while Tyler was asleep.