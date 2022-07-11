‘Big Brother’ Controversies Through the Years

Taylor Hale (Season 24)

After fans took note of several season 24 houseguests targeting contestant Taylor Hale, season 23 winner Xavier Prather showed his support for the reality star outside the house. “The treatment of Taylor in #BB24 is a prime example of why The Cookout was formed,” the Challenge: USA contestant tweeted in July 2022, referring to the all-Black alliance he helped build during his season. “Members of the black community (especially black women) and other people of color stand no chance in the Big Brother House due to perpetuation of micro-aggressions and unconscious biases which plague our society.”

The TV personality continued: “I acknowledge my shortcomings during my time on Big Brother and can’t help but feel partially responsible for some of the reprehensible behavior I see being exhibited by current houseguests who consider me one of their ‘favorites.’ For that, I’d like to apologize for being an accessory to any ongoing issues.”