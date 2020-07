Dick “Evel Dick” Donato (Season 8)

The TV villain won season 8 in 2007 and returned to the game four years later, only to leave on day six. He later announced that he abruptly departed after the show’s medical staff informed him that he is HIV positive. These days, Donato hosts a digital Big Brother recap show titled Dick at Night. His once-estranged daughter, Daniele Donato, competed alongside him on seasons 8 and 13; she married their costar Dominic Briones in 2013.