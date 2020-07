Jordan Lloyd (Season 11)

After winning Big Brother in 2009 and finding love with her housemate Jeff Schroeder, Lloyd and Schroeder competed on The Amazing Race season 16. They finished in seventh place. The couple played Big Brother again in 2011 and got engaged in 2014 while visiting the season 16 houseguests. They married in March 2016 and went on to welcome two sons: Lawson and Layton.