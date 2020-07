Will Kirby (Season 2)

Kirby has stayed busy in the entertainment industry since winning season 2 and finishing in fourth place on Big Brother: All-Stars. He hosted NBC’s Love Shack, did voice work on Adult Swim’s Robot Chicken and has made appearances on TV shows including The Young and the Restless, Dr. 90210 and The Doctors. The dermatologist married For Love or Money star Erin Brodie in 2017, and they share two children: son Cash and daughter Scarlett.