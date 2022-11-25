The summer may be over, but the cast of Bachelor in Paradise isn’t letting go just yet. After attending the taping of the season 8 reunion, which aired on Tuesday, November 22, Us Weekly asked the stars which couple will be the first down the aisle — and which duo they were most shocked or upset to see call it quits.

“If people don’t believe in love at first sight, you just gotta look at Brandon and Serene. You really do. Really so happy for them. So happy they were able to meet at the beach. I mean, they could get married tomorrow,” Jesse Palmer exclusively told Us.

In addition to Brandon Jones and Serene Russell, he sees potential in Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby.

“I think that Brandon and Serene work at a much different speed than Michael and Danielle. Michael and Danielle are slower moving, they’re more intentional, but they’re working at the speed that they need to and it’s really helping their relationship grow, and I absolutely am so hopeful that it can work out for them,” he said. “Their love story really is incredible, considering everything in their past and the magic that happened down on the beach this summer.”

The host added that he’s ready and waiting for Brandon and Serene to call him to officiate their nuptials.

“I did get ordained. I got my little book. I already have the speech written,” he said. “I’m totally down. They just gotta let me know, pull the speech out.”

When asked the same question about which pair could be first to wed, the engaged couple didn’t hesitate.

“It’s us!” she said, with Brandon adding, “Is there anyone else? Do you know anything that we don’t?”

Brandon and Serene are the only engaged duo from season 8 who are still going strong. (Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo split while the show was airing and she’s now dating Greg Grippo.) While Danielle and Michael A. are still dating, Jill Chin and Jacob Rapini are among the pairings trying to give things a shot post-BiP.

Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy, however, were the most name-dropped by their costars when asked to name the twosome they were upset ended things.

“Oh God,” Genevieve said when Us told her the news. “Some people said [at the reunion], ‘I thought you guys were gonna kiss.’ And I was like, ‘No.’ … I think that our time there just showed that we are not compatible. There’s a little part of me that wonders if it was outside of Paradise if it could work. There is a little part of me that wondered that when I left. But I think that everything happened for a reason and he’s a good person. I believe I’m a good person, and we just didn’t mesh well.”

Aaron agreed. “I’ve turned the chapter. I think she has as well. We definitely talked [at the reunion] and we’re both very confident in our decision that we just simply can’t communicate in the proper way and we’re not right for each other,” he explained. “And I’m completely at peace with that. And I think she is too. But yeah, we still have a lot of love for each other, obviously. And she has a friend in me for life.”

