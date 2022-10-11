Genevieve and Aaron and Justin

When she returned from her date with Aaron, Genevieve told Justin that she felt more “wanted” by the BiP season 7 star. While the comment resulted in an argument between Genevieve and Justin — on his birthday — they ended up kissing because the day prior, he made sure to kiss her on her birthday.

“It sounds manipulative,” Aaron said after Genevieve told him the story. He ultimately forgave her.

The following day, Genevieve spoke to Justin and confirmed she picked Aaron. The duo subsequently fought again.

“I get back from the date and that’s when you start putting your hands on my legs and actually, like, trying,” she argued to Justin. “I remember even the first night there was still something in my head that you were waiting for Salley.”

Justin denied that he is waiting for Salley and made it clear he wasn’t happy with Genevieve and Aaron showing PDA in front of him.