Blake Moynes Reveals Why He Hasn't Responded to Katie Thurston's Outreach

Building Up the Bachelorette

Blake first appeared on Clare Crawley’s season 16 of The Bachelorette, telling Ben that he put the lead on a pedestal going into the 2020 season.

“I built Clare up for sure. [Tayshia Adams and Katie], not necessarily, but when I got there, yeah, I mean, you know, everything was perfect there,” he explained. “I think [Katie and I] really did vibe and mesh really well. … We didn’t have one thing hold us back. Aside from, you know, some of the Greg stuff that happened. Our dates, every conversation we had it was it was up and up, we didn’t have a little setback. It was easy to fall in love. It was easy to get there. It’s easy to feel like this was the most incredible thing ever. And then real-life came.”