Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton)

Her character, Daphne, is the eldest Bridgerton daughter who earns high praise from Queen Charlotte after making her debut in society, but she devises a plan to make her more desirable after struggling to attract any admirers. Before starring on Bridgerton, the actress had roles on Younger and opposite Rupert Grint in the short-lived series, Snatch.