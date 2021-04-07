Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton)

Newton revealed in March 2021 that he is not as outgoing as his character, Colin. “I can actually be quite shy,” he told POPSUGAR. “I think sometimes people would think that I have a lack of interest or that I’m being too abrupt or seem rude. Back when we could have parties last, I remember wanting to introduce myself to a group of people, but I just felt quite intimidated. And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to.’ So, I had to get a mate to be like, ‘This is Luke. He’s my friend.’”