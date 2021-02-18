Wait, what? Phoebe Dynevor is getting tons of compliments on this unusual skill: her neck acting.

The 25-year-old Bridgerton star, who appeared on the cover of L’Officiel‘s February issue, told the outlet she “didn’t even know” how much work her neck was doing on camera until her sister pointed it out.

Fans of the Netflix original series certainly noticed, however. “Tbh say what u want about this series but no one can touch phoebe dynevor when it comes to acting using your neck! she was on it!” a social media user wrote.

Another tweeted, “I’ve spent quite a bit of time today thinking about how expressive Phoebe Dynevor’s neck is in #Bridgerton, so there’s that…”

A third added, “phoebe dynevor neck acting supremacy.”

Another Bridgerton fan pointed out that the whole cast appears to lean on different parts of their body on the show. “Regé-Jean Page‘s left eyebrow, Phoebe Dynevor’s neck muscles, Adjoa Andoh‘s chin, Ruth Gemmell‘s puppy eyes and THE WHOLE Nicola Coughlan,” the tweet read.

Dynevor, for her part, explained the reason behind her expressive neck on camera in her interview with L’Officiel on Thursday, February 18.

“I think with the corset — and my need to express Daphne’s anxiety — there was a lot of sort of neck action,” Dynevor explained.

She noted that her body language was key in getting across exactly how Daphne was feeling on the show.

“It was about displaying two different emotions,” she said. “And not making her feel like this sort of Disney princess — that everything’s great, because she’s scared and vulnerable underneath all of that wide-eyed naiveté.”

Dynevor isn’t the only Bridgerton star getting major compliments on her skills — no matter how unusual they may be. Page, 31, who plays her onscreen lover, the Duke of Hastings, recently received the highest praise from Bridgerton executive producer Shonda Rhimes.

“You might dream of him, the one we call the Duke of Hastings,” she wrote. “But in reality, Regé-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream.”

Rhimes added, “He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene. His disappearance into character builds a vibrant world for us to enter, making it impossible to imagine any other actor playing the role.”

The show was picked up for a second season at Netflix in January.