Going back in time! Following the success of Netflix’s Bridgerton series, it wasn’t long before creator Shonda Rhimes invested in Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) on a larger scale.

In December 2020, the regency show inspired by Julia Quinn‘s novels introduced viewers to the glamorous London social scene. At the center of the story was Queen Charlotte — a fictional character inspired by the real-life royal who ruled the U.K. until her death in 1818.

Ahead of season 2, it was announced that Charlotte’s story would be the focus of a new prequel series led by Rhimes.

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton,” said Netflix’s Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria in a statement in May 2021. “Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love. And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

Rosheuvel later hinted at what fans can expected from the upcoming series, sharing with E! News in March 2022, “I can tell you that it’s an origin story. So you will be seeing a younger Queen Charlotte, I will be in it. We have no film date or any kind of scripts or anything at the moment.”

At the time, the Dune actress noted that other characters from the original Bridgerton series will be explored as well.

“I’m really looking forward to what’s going to come out,” Rosheuvel added at the time. “We’re going to still be in the world of Bridgerton. We’re not moving away from the world that we know and love Queen Charlotte to be in. I think that’s really clever, because it kind of keeps us on the same track.”

The Guyana native continued: “I think it’s really going to be interesting to see where she has come from and the things that have led her to her in the Bridgerton that we know and love.”

Adjoa Andoh, whose character, Lady Danbury, will also appear in the prequel, pointed out that Bridgerton has already paved the way when it came to the friendships. “These relationships are long lived between Lady Danbury, Lady Bridgerton and the queen,” Andoh shared with E!. “That’s what the prequel is going to talk about. It’s Shonda Rhimes writing it, so it is going to be fabulous.”

Scroll down for everything to know about the Bridgerton limited series: