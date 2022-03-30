Where Did the Inspiration Come From?

During an interview with Variety in November 2021, Rhimes discussed how Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos played a role in bringing the prequel to life.

“I’ll be blunt, it was when Ted picked up the phone and called me and said, ‘Why aren’t we doing a show about Queen Charlotte? And will you write it?’” the Grey’s Anatomy creator recalled the conversation that inspired the show. “I’m very obsessed with Queen Charlotte, and I always call her the Beyoncé of the show. I’m constantly saying out loud, ‘God, I love her wigs,’ somehow hoping that somebody will send me one of her wigs so that I can walk around wearing it.”