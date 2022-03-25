Kate and Anthony’s Journey to Happily Ever After

The Viscount Who Loved Me depicted an enemies-to-lovers story between Anthony and his love interest Kate. While courting her sister Edwina, Anthony finds himself drawn to Kate and the pair end up getting married after being caught in a compromising position.

The second season of the series offered a slow burn where Anthony and Kate didn’t get together until the finale. Anthony also had a longer engagement to Edwina that ended with them at the altar. It wasn’t until the younger Sharma sister realized Kate and Anthony’s feelings for one another that she broke off the union.