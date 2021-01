New Characters for the Show

Character changes are common in book-to-series adaptation. In the case of Bridgerton, fans see the likes of Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker) and Lord Archibald Featherington (Ben Miller) getting more developed story arcs than they have in the novels. There was also the introduction of Simon’s friends Will (Martins Imhangbe) and Alice Mondrich (Emma Naomi), who were not featured in Quinn’s popular book series.