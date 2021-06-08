3. He Specializes in Crisis Litigation

Freedman made headlines when Gabrielle Union hired him to represent her after she was let go from America’s Got Talent in 2019 amid allegations of racism, sexism and toxicity on the set of the NBC show. The actress reached a settlement in 2020, releasing a joint statement: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect.”

Freedman also worked with Megyn Kelly in 2018 after she exited her Today show slot early following her controversial comments about blackface. Reports in early 2019 claimed that Kelly was set to receive the remaining sum from her original $69 million contract — an estimated $30 million — after she was let go.