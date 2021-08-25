A special to remember. ‘NSync’s Joey Fatone, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and Nick Carter and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris came together for The After Party, a four-night special event that took place at the Venetian in Las Vegas from August 19 through August 22.

“It’s rewarding to watch them all take ownership and responsibility to elevate each other,” Mulvi Group’s Joe Mulvihill, who produced the show, told Us Weekly exclusively about the event. “I’ve been doing this a long time. There’s nothing better than watching performers do something different and excel. I just gave them a vehicle and they drove the hell out of it!”

Fatone, 44, added, “Writing this concept on a napkin with Joe Mulvihill, then seeing it actually happen was maybe one of the coolest things to happen in my career.”

McLean, 43, and Carter, 41, who have performed together for decades as part of the Backstreet Boys, also couldn’t have been more excited.

“It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced and I cannot wait to do it again,” McLean told Us.

Carter added, “The second we stepped on that stage the audience was electrifying. You could just feel everything we have been through as a society melt away in that moment. The diversity in the crowd and on stage brought together by the love of our music reminded me of one simple thing. That people want to come together and just have a good time. And that’s what the afterparty was all about.”

Morris, 48, said that this was “the most fun I’ve ever had performing,” because he could fully be himself.

“Singing other people’s songs was a challenge but fun. I didn’t think I’d like the other guys but now I love them,” the Boyz II Men star shared with Us. “While on stage with the fellas, I could feel the energy, but when that same energy is translated over hundreds — even thousands — of posts, it’s really undeniable. I can’t wait to do this again.”

Scroll down to see exclusive photos of the intimate performance: