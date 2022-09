Is There a Specific Scene Anthony Mackie Wants to Include?

“I want a fight scene that rivals Chris Evans’ fight scene in the elevator [in Captain America: The Winter Solider],” the new leading man told E! News in September 2022. “When he fought like 10 dudes in the elevator. That was a badass scene. The first time I saw that I was like, ‘That’s crazy.’ So I just want a fight scene that rivals that.”