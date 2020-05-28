Her Lack of Family Plans

The “Drinking Alone” songstress admitted she “never thought about getting married or having a family” because she always did “well by myself.” After she married Fisher, who long hoped to have a wife, they started to discuss starting a family. “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, things are good, you know. We’re gonna throw this monkey wrench into our lives on purpose, and never being a kid person, never was good with other people’s kids, why would I be good with one of my own?’” she recounted. “But it was the second [son] Isaiah was born, I was in love. … And then you have this tiny person you’re trying to keep alive at the beginning.”