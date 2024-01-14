Karaoke is a beloved pastime for people all over the world — including some of Us Weekly’s favorite celebrities.

Mindy Kaling, for one, nailed the spirit of karaoke in her 2011 book, Is Everyone Hanging Out With Me? “When most people sing karaoke, they think of themselves as contestants on American Idol, and they sing and perform their hearts out. But I really think people should be thinking of themselves more as temporary DJs for the party,” she wrote. “It’s kind of a responsibility. It’s up to you to sing a kick-ass upbeat song that sets the mood for your friends to have fun, drink and pick up girls and guys.”

Many stars love showing off their vocal chops at their local dive or in karaoke rooms with friends. Naomi Watts, for example, told Vanity Fair in 2016 that she’ll do a song from the musical Grease if you give her “five shots of tequila.”

Other celebrities have weirder karaoke tales. Dan Levy got the chance to sing with Mariah Carey during a Schitt’s Creek Zoom special while in character as David Rose. “It was the most wonderfully strange experience,” he told Thrillist.

But other stars are just like Us when it comes to having strict karaoke rules and opinions. Ethan Hawke told Vanity Fair in September 2016 about his personal karaoke gripes. “A lot of my friends are actors, and every time I go to karaoke, they are all so good. It’s pathetic. They are like professionals,” he said. “It’s some elaborate excuse for us to sit around and watch Bobby Cannavale sing, and he’s great.”

While Hawke’s karaoke complaints are very valid, that hasn’t stopped the actor from having his own go-to karaoke song ready to go.

Scroll to find out which songs celebrities are belting out on karaoke night.