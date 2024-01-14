Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Celebrities Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs: What Amy Adams and More Stars Love to Sing

By
Celebrities Reveal Their Go-To Karaoke Songs 040 Natalie Portman Amy Adams
12
Natalie Portman, Amy Adams. Getty Images (2)

Karaoke is a beloved pastime for people all over the world — including some of Us Weekly’s favorite celebrities.

Mindy Kaling, for one, nailed the spirit of karaoke in her 2011 book, Is Everyone Hanging Out With Me? “When most people sing karaoke, they think of themselves as contestants on American Idol, and they sing and perform their hearts out. But I really think people should be thinking of themselves more as temporary DJs for the party,” she wrote. “It’s kind of a responsibility. It’s up to you to sing a kick-ass upbeat song that sets the mood for your friends to have fun, drink and pick up girls and guys.”

Many stars love showing off their vocal chops at their local dive or in karaoke rooms with friends. Naomi Watts, for example, told Vanity Fair in 2016 that she’ll do a song from the musical Grease if you give her “five shots of tequila.”

Other celebrities have weirder karaoke tales. Dan Levy got the chance to sing with Mariah Carey during a Schitt’s Creek Zoom special while in character as David Rose. “It was the most wonderfully strange experience,” he told Thrillist.

But other stars are just like Us when it comes to having strict karaoke rules and opinions. Ethan Hawke told Vanity Fair in September 2016 about his personal karaoke gripes. “A lot of my friends are actors, and every time I go to karaoke, they are all so good. It’s pathetic. They are like professionals,” he said. “It’s some elaborate excuse for us to sit around and watch Bobby Cannavale sing, and he’s great.”

weekend-deals

Deal of the Day

Us Picks! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend View Deal

While Hawke’s karaoke complaints are very valid, that hasn’t stopped the actor from having his own go-to karaoke song ready to go.

Scroll to find out which songs celebrities are belting out on karaoke night.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Amy Adams

Amy Adams

Charlie Puth
1260374980dakota fanning 206

Dakota Fanning
Soaking It In Emma Stone Is a Very Hands-On Mom With Her Daughter

Emma Stone
1251395578ethan_hawke_290x206

Ethan Hawke
Hailee Steinfeld Bio

Hailee Steinfeld
See Natalie Portman as Female Thor for the 1st Time

Natalie Portman
1299598289nicole kidman 206

Nicole Kidman
Riley Keough

Riley Keough
1350331585sarah hyland 206

Sarah Hyland

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!