Ready for takeoff! Kourtney Kardashian, Demi Lovato and more celebrities are massive fans of Manifest — and are yearning for a late season 4 renewal.

The NBC series, which premiered in 2018, made headlines in June when the network announced it was pulling the plug on the drama after only three seasons.

“Well, my #manifesters, I’m sorry to say that it’s the end of the line for now. We are so very proud to have brought you this story over 3 seasons. We so wished we could’ve finished the journey with you. But it wasn’t in the cards,” Josh Dallas, who plays Ben Stone on the show, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thanks to our incredible EP’s, producers, writers, directors, stunning cast and the best damn crew in the business. Thanks to @warnerbrostv and @nbc for giving us a home. And lastly, thank you to the fans who embraced #manifest and these characters and flew with us on #flight828. I love you all… onwards! Ben Stone, out.♥️♥️♥️✈️.”

Melissa Roxburgh, who plays Michaela Stone, echoed her costar’s sentiments in her own social media statement. “My word what a ride. You guys made the last three years the best years of my life,” she wrote via Twitter. “Forever will miss this experience.”

However, viewers and famous fans alike were not ready to say goodbye to the passengers on flight 828. They took to social media to try and save the series — which focuses on the mystery of a commercial airline that suddenly reappears after disappearing five years prior — following a shocking cliffhanger that left everyone with more questions than answers.

Creator Jeff Rake, who initially sold the concept to NBC for six seasons, has been vocal about his desire to move forward with the show.

“We’re trying to find a way to conclude the series,” the writer tweeted in June. “Could take a week, a month, a year. But we’re not giving up. You deserve an end to the story.”

As news broke of the cancellation, a new group of fans were introduced to the series when seasons 1 and 2 dropped on Netflix.

The overwhelming response to the streaming episodes — Manifest recorded more than two billion minutes of watch time on Netflix two weeks in a row from June to July — as well as the twists and turns introduced during season 3’s finale led to a #SaveManifest social media campaign.

The following month, Manifest again made headlines when news broke that both NBC and Netflix resumed talks with Warner Bros. TV about a possible late renewal.

Scroll down to see which A-listers are rooting for another season of the mysterious show: