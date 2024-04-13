Some of baseball’s biggest names are walking around looking just like major stars.

Milwaukee Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich, for example, has long been likened to Pete Davidson over the years. So much so that the baseball star has even leaned into the joke when he saw the comedian at an event in January 2018.

“Hey do you know you look like @petedavidson ?” Yelich captioned the image at the time.

That was hardly the first time that the pair had connected. When Yelich played for the Miami Marlins prior to being traded to the Brewers, Davidson dressed up like the sports star and walked on the field for batting practice before a 2015 game.

“That was pretty cool, man,” Yelich said of seeing the SNL alum on the field. “They kind of told me that they were going to set it up a few months ago and I forgot. I quickly remembered when I saw him jogging out there in my jersey. But it was funny. We kind of do look alike. He had a good time; I had a good time. And it was something different that kind of kept the guys loose.”

