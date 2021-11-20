Top 5

Every Time Celebrities Went Above and Beyond to Stay in Character for Well-Known Movie and TV Roles

Jennifer Lawrence tried method acting for her stoner role in Don't Look Up.
Jennifer Lawrence in Netflix's "Don't Look Up"  Niko Tavernise/Netflix
While filming Netflix’s Don’t Look Up, the Oscar winner smoked marijuana to embrace her character who often got “high in the movie,” to calm her nerves, she revealed to Yahoo Entertainment in November 2021. However, many of her costars took her trippy state as a chance to play jokes on her.

“I was a real target,” she recalled. “Everyone was f—king with me … I guess because I was high. Easy to f—k with.”

The Hunger Games star, who was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney at the time of the interview, clarified any assumptions about the timing of her method acting: “I know what you’re going to say, and I wasn’t pregnant.”

