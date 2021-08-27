Natalie Portman

When Portman booked the lead in Black Swan, she enrolled in daily ballet lessons to play the trained dancer accurately. She studied under professional ballerinas at the New York City Ballet for several hours each day, swam miles and cross-trained. She told NPR in November 2010 that her toenails fell off, her feet became calloused and she dislocated a rib as a result of training.

“There were some nights that I thought I literally was going to die,” Portman explained to the U.K.’s Independent in January 2011.