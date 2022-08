Ashlee Simpson

Saturday Night Taped? In October 2004, Simpson had one of the biggest goofs in live TV history when a pre-recorded track of her song “Pieces of Me” began playing, and she failed to sing along while on Saturday Night Live. She then did an awkward jig on stage and later blamed her band during the closing credits.

“I feel so bad, my band started playing the wrong song. I didn’t know what to do so I thought I’d do a hoe-down. I’m sorry, live TV!” she exclaimed.