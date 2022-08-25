Jamie Foxx

The Oscar winner flubbed one of his lines on ABC’s All in the Family special Live in Front of a Studio Audience in May 2019, making his costars Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Ellie Kemper and Woody Harrelson burst into laughter. Foxx, who played George Jefferson, was supposed to say, “Ever since I was a little boy, I would always beg my mother for a little brother. But, you know, we were broke, so all we could afford was you.” However, he began stuttering toward the end of the line and announced, “It’s live! Everyone sitting at home just think their TV just messed up.”