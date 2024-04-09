Several celebrity kids have shown off their impressive musical talents by scoring hits on the Billboard charts.

Beyoncé’s daughter Rumi Carter made history in April 2024 when she became the youngest-charting female to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. Rumi made a guest appearance on Beyoncé’s “Protector” off her Cowboy Carter album. She was 6 years old at the time of recording.

Rumi’s older sister, Blue Ivy Carter, previously held the record after she was featured on Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid’s “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift album in 2019. She was 7 years old at the time.

Kanye West’s daughter North West also followed in her dad’s musical footsteps, becoming a Billboard Hot 100-charting artist in February 2024 at 10 years old. (North made an appearance on her dad and Ty Dolla $ign’s album, Vultures 1.)

Scroll down to see which celebrity kids have hits on the Billboard Charts: