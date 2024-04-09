Rumi Carter is making history – and she’s only 6 years old.

Thanks to her guest appearance on mom Beyoncé‘s “Protector,” off her chart-topping Cowboy Carter album, Rumi is now the youngest-charting female to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart. The hit song debuted earlier this month at the No. 42 spot, per Billboard.

Rumi’s older sister, Blue Ivy Carter, previously held the record as the youngest female to chart on the Hot 100 Chart after her featured appearance on Beyoncé, SAINt JHN and Wizkid’s “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift album in 2019. She was 7 years old at the time.

Rumi’s accolade comes after Beyoncé, 42, made history by becoming the first Black woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart after Cowboy Carter hit shelves last month.

Related: Post Malone and More Stars Share Their Love for Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Celebrities, they’re just like Us — and by that we mean they’re absolutely flipping out over Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, which dropped on Friday, March 29. Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora and more celebs took to social media to celebrate the release of the 42-year-old’s sprawling foray into country music. The album, which features 27 tracks, […]

The album also debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, selling 407,000 album units during the first week of April. Beyoncé now has the fourth-most No. 1 hits among women, following Taylor Swift (13), Barbra Streisand (11) and Madonna (nine).

The 32-time Grammy Award winner introduced her country album with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which became the first song by a Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country chart.

Ahead of the highly anticipated album’s March 29 release, Beyoncé thanked her fans for supporting her in a lengthy caption via Instagram.

“I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart. That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you,” she wrote. “My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.”

Related: Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Rare Family Photos With Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir: Cutest Momen... Beyoncé and Jay-Z have given rare glimpses of their kids growing up over the years. The couple tied the knot in April 2008. Three years later, Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with a show-stopping onstage reveal during her performance at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards. Blue Ivy Carter was born the following January. “Being pregnant […]

She continued, “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.”

In addition to daughter Rumi’s appearance on Cowboy Carter, Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Paul McCartney, Tanner Adell, Willie Jones, Tiera Kennedy, Linda Martell, Reyna Roberts, Jon Batiste, Ryan Beatty, Gary Clark Jr., The-Dream, Brittney Spencer, Rhiannon Giddens, Pharrell Williams, Robert Randolph, Nile Rodgers, Raphael Saadiq and Sara Watkins are also featured on the album.