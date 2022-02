Jodie Comer

Because she plays charismatic serial killer Villanelle on Killing Eve, Comer has had her fair share of creepy requests from fans. “Someone asked me for a photograph … and [we] were posing quietly whispered in my ear, ‘Will you strangle me?'” the Free Guy star said during an April 2019 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “My publicist was with me at the time and she went ‘No!'”