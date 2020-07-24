Jack Antonoff

The Bleachers artist collaborated with Swift once again for her eighth studio album and gushed over the experience in a lengthy Instagram post. “Working with Taylor is a full connection to all of the wonder of making music,” he wrote on Friday. “Knowing her and making work with her gives me faith in the ability for people to grow. To actual [sic] grow. It has been a one of the most deeply important personal and creative relationships in my life. Thank god I met you at that bizarre show in germany all those years ago. I adore you and I adore this album. Thank you for listening and believing in what I was doing before I had produced a single record. Damn Taylor … folklore forever.” The night before the album dropped, Antonoff revealed his favorite tracks, including “August” and “My Tears Ricochet.”