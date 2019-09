Howie Mandel

“It was wonderfully uncomfortable. I like uncomfortable and real and anything that looks like it’s not [rehearsed]. That’s what I love about [America’s Got Talent],” the comedian told Us. “That’s the kind of thing where you have a visceral reaction, specifically [where] the reaction is like, ‘Oh, my God.’ But to me, that’s really entertaining to watch. … That was real, that was authentic and that was uncomfortable.”