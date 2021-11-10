Let the games begin. Paramount+ is not holding back on The Challenge: All Stars season 2. In Us Weekly‘s exclusive look at the upcoming season, the cast is pushed to their limits — and some may reach their breaking points.

“This may be the hardest thing you’ve ever done in your life,” host TJ Lavin says in the super trailer, as the cast is shown putting their blood, sweat and tears into the competition.

Sophia Pasquis is one of many who breaks down in tears in the video, explaining, “I just wanted to prove myself in these challenges, make myself feel good.” The reality star first appeared on Road Rules: The Quest in 2001 and hasn’t competed since Battle of the Sexes 2 in 2005.

Teck Holmes, who also competed on season 1 of The Challenge: All Stars, seems to get upset in the trailer too. “Why would you upset someone that has the fate of your challenge in their hands?” the Real World: Hawaii alum asks in the video.

This season, however, will likely be messier than last, Katie Doyle recently told TVLine.

“It was not as PC as the first season. It was definitely more cutthroat because of the way the game was designed,” the Road Rules vet shared. “I thought, ‘Oh, no one wants to be the big jerk because they have kids. They don’t want their kids to see them being an a–hole, or their kids’ teacher, their boss, their spouse or their in-laws.’ But nope. I was wrong. No one cared.”

In terms of how difficult this season was in comparison to her past — she’s competed on nine seasons of the flagship series in addition to the first season of All Stars — things were “right on par.”

The Texas native added, “I thought it would be much simpler, but it’s not. It’s as extreme as it used to be. I really did hope it was going to be a little tamer. Again, I was surprised! Like, why can’t this just be cool and chill?”

Watch the full trailer above and scroll down for the key moments: