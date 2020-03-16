Season 2 of Cheer may be up in the air. La’Darius Marshall, Monica Aldama, Mackenzie “Sherbs” Sherburn and more cast members of the Netflix hit reacted to the news of Daytona’s cancellation amid coronavirus concerns.

Varsity Spirit announced on Sunday, March 15, that the NCA Collegiate Cheer Championship, which was scheduled for April 8 to April 12, in Daytona, Florida, was canceled.

“The CDC just announced their recommendation to cancel or postpone events with 50 or more people for the next eight weeks. With that recommendation, we have made the decision to not proceed as planned with scheduled events for at least the next eight weeks of the 2020 competition season,” Variety Spirit said in a statement. “We are actively exploring all options, including rescheduling events, extending the competition season, and hosting virtual competitions, to continue to provide a competition experience for the thousands of athletes who have worked so hard this year to compete.”

The statement concluded: “We are hopeful this situation will improve, and we sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate this unprecedented situation. We will continue to update you with more information as soon as it’s available.”

Season 1 of Cheer followed the 2019 Navarro Community College cheerleading squad’s journey to Daytona. While the streaming service has yet to confirm a second season, coach Monica told Us Weekly that several fan-favorites, including La’Darius, Lexi Brumback, Morgan Simianer and Jerry Harris, had eligibility at the Texas junior college.

“We don’t follow your typical NCAA rules like the other sports. But for NCA, which is the company that we compete with for competition, you have five years of eligibility and three of those can be at a junior college,” Monica told Us in January. “We don’t really know anything about [season 2] right now. So we’re just excited to be here right now and have season 1 and just the love and support of season 1. So, we’ll see.”

