Get your tissues ready, Chessies! Hallmark fans have laughed, cried and loved alongside the O’Briens for years, but after 6 seasons, Chesapeake Shores is saying its final goodbye.

Based on Sherryl Woods’ novel of the same name, the multi-generational drama debuted on Hallmark Channel in August 2016 and follows high-powered career woman Abby O’Brien (Meghan Ory), a divorced mother of twins, as she moves from New York City back to her hometown of Chesapeake Shores.

The romantic ups and downs of the close-knit brood hooked fans quickly after season 1, with Abby’s love life being a major focal point to the series.

Back at her own stomping grounds, Abby is confronted with people from her past — including high school sweetheart Trace (Jesse Metcalfe).

She also reunites with her semi-estranged family, sisters Bree (Emilie Ullerup) and Jess (Laci J. Mailey), brothers Kevin (Brendan Penny) and Connor (Andrew Francis) and mom Megan (Barber Niven) and dad Mick (Treat Williams).

In May 2021, Metcalfe surprised viewers by announcing he would be exiting the series after five seasons. “I tailor-made that role for me,” the actor exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2020, ahead of his final bow. “I mean, the series is based on a series of books, where the character is an architect. So, I was given the liberty to completely change the character and kind of make [him] just, like, [me].”

In his place, new love interests entered, including One Tree Hill alum Robert Buckley. The actor portrays Evan Kincaid, a self-made millionaire tech mogul who takes a shine to Abby almost immediately.

“Evan is ‘a very enthusiastic, curious, excitable guy,” Buckley told TV Insider about his character in July 2021. “There’s some Tony Stark to him, mostly in the bank account, but there’s a lot of playfulness to Evan, as well.”

While the fifth installment leaves things on a cliffhanger over whether Abby will choose newcomer Evan or baker and old friend Jay (Greyston Holt), Chessies are guaranteed answers by August 2022, when the sixth — and final — season begins.

“With a top-notch ensemble cast and creative team, Chesapeake Shores has shaped stories that are relatable, poignant and unforgettable Laurie Ferneau, Senior Vice President of Programming, Series said in an official statement in July regarding Hallmark’s decision to wrap up the series. “We look forward to honoring the journey viewers have been on with the O’Briens with one final, special season.”