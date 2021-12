January

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – Season 1

Premiere: January 5

Timeslot: Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET

The Lost Kitchen – Season 1

Premiere: January 6

Timeslot: Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET

Mind for Design – Season 1

Premiere: January 8

Timeslot: Saturdays at 11 a.m. ET

The Johnnyswim Show – Season 1

Premiere: January 8

Timeslot: Saturdays at 7 p.m. ET

Home Work – Season 1

Premiere: January 8

Timeslot: Saturdays at 9 p.m. ET

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines – Season 1

Premiere: January 9

Timeslot: Sundays at 1 p.m. ET

Zoë Bakes – Season 1

Premiere: January 9

Timeslot: Sundays at 2 p.m. ET

Family Dinner – Season 1

Premiere: January 9

Timeslot: Sundays at 8 p.m. ET

Restoration Road with Clint Harp – Season 1

Premiere: January 11

Timeslot: Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET